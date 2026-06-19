Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
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Tom, I hear you on the need for the vapid monsters in charge to be gone NOW, before we are all gone, but the question is HOW to make that happen. As you know, I am very involved in resisting what is happening. I make my political art free to use, I attend meetings with activists, since the Gaza genocide began I have literally called "my" Congressional delegation at least 400 times. I just finished signing on to a half-dozen petitions, adding personal comments and just wrote "my" Congressman a letter pointing out that in a letter I got from him today he did not respond to the issues I had contacted him about. Hell, he didn't even mention the topic I had written him about. I am direct in my wording to the political hacks and their staff.

I have tried to organize with local activist and political groups to no avail. I attend weekly picketing protests in my town. Sometimes I picket solo, standing alone on a street corner at rush hour with signs calling out the genocides. I speak up about the issues in meetings or gatherings. I encourage young people to get involved, study up on what is happening, speak up etc.

I have never missed an election, though now with both parties actively excusing and supporting genocide and war crimes, I can no longer vote in most elections beyond local and county. With the tyranny and corruption of the uniparty, elections are pretty much meaningless.

So, yes, get them out NOW, but what are your thoughts on HOW?

FYI...

I just read a great book on resistance organizing, drawing from many resistance movements: "This Is An Uprising"

Two others I am in the process of reading:

"If We Burn; The Mass Protest Decade & The Missing Revolution" and "The Resistance History of the United States"

I recently put out an invitation for a book club on the first with the idea of then working together to enact some of the teachings locally. The notice went out to a couple hundred in a local activist group.

Reply? Zero.

Truly, I don't know what to do.

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