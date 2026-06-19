I have been absent for a bit. Found myself in the hospital with a sick gallbladder, dizziness, pain and A-Fib episodes. Slow recovery at age 75. A deepened sense of mortality and appreciation for health (and by-gone youth).

Much to catch up on. Bills. Correspondence. Exercise. Reading.

Caught up on the news. Should have ‘left sleeping dogs lie’.

Arnold van Gannep introduced the world to the word liminality. Originating from the Latin word limen, meaning “threshold” it describes the ambiguous, disorienting, and transformative state of being "betwixt and between" two distinct stages of life, space, or identity. I will add, “ … the experience of liminality, though uncomfortable, is the breeding ground for learning, meaningful change and development. Liminal space and time offers one an opportunity for significant growth to be realized. We can choose to ignore what is presented during the liminal experience, we can choose to allow ourselves to be harmed or holistically wounded by the liminal experience or we can choose to embrace significant new possibilities as we learn new ways of being from this uncomfortable liminal experience.”

There are three distinct stages of liminality we roll through as humans. The first stage is normal (usual) time and space …. the second stage is that liminal space and time presents itself (or we voluntarily create liminal space and time)…. and in the third stage we have the choices of simply returning to the ‘old’ normal (usual) OR are immobilized and mortality wounded OR create a NEW normal. A new way of thinking, behaving and being.

If in that third stage we allow the liminal experience to cause despair, pity, helplessness, addiction (or the like) then that negative new normal stage (of life) is called liminoid space and time. We can get stuck there for weeks, months, years, a lifetime … sleeping, ignoring, punishing, watching TV, drinking, over-eating, cutting, berating, crying, lying in fear… punishing ourselves and others.

Ancient cultures around the world understood that liminality is a reality of life. They did not refer to it as liminality but they were VERY cognizant of the fact that as developing beings we MUST voluntarily, regularly, enter into liminal space and time if we are to remain in balance, to grow and to thrive.

If we do not voluntarily create liminal space and time then nature, the spirit world, God … whatever you choose to honor or believe in… throws us there kicking and screaming. Example, “After the heart attack (or accident, birthing, funeral, loss, near death experience, whatever) I have a new appreciation for life. I promise to slow down and enjoy life each and every day. I promise to change.”

In the Lakota tradition (which I practice) we ‘go up on the hill’ alone out in nature to pray. Prayer defined as, ‘establishing or re-establishing deep relationship (communication) with self and all other beings. We voluntarily go up on the hill to re-set. … to ask for the health and help of all things and ourselves.’

It is important to understand that the evil beings in charge of our country now have purposely thrown us, the American people (and for that matter the entire world), into liminal space and time. They throw shocking change at us every day. Through acts of chaos, surprise, attack, violence, narcissism and/or destruction we have been pushed into liminal space and time.

Too many of us have entered the third stage of liminality feeling and acting from a place of despair, co-dependence, projection, denial, rationalization, avoidance, anger, fear, helplessness and/or anxiety. We now live in liminoid space and time, a veritable liminoid society of separation, aggravation, distrust, disgust, addiction and joy-less-ness.

In order for us to move from this place of acedia and anhedonia we MUST shake ourselves free of the liminoid. We MUST free ourselves from the addictions, pitiful feelings and behaviors and find health and happiness once again. Once we find our strength we MUST ALL find the willingness and ability to rid ourselves of this darkness.

Our ‘representatives’ are not going to accomplish this for us. We are little or nothing to them. To all of them. They are bound by stricture, structure, rules, votes, party, re-election, money, promises and such … THINGS THAT THE DARK EVIL ONES DO NOT FOLLOW THEMSELVES and even mock. The ‘dark evil ones’ are emboldened, energized and engorged by the futility, helplessness and sacrificial blood of these soulless, selfish and cowardly sycophants.

The ‘dark evil ones’ are also thrilled by and feed upon the sacrificial blood of all they control. Of all they destroy.

The sacrificial blood and tears of mutilated and murdered children, adults, animals, plants, air, water and earth is their food. The darkness is energized, excited by … fear, violence, rape, chaos, power, pain and blood. To include the blood of wrestlers, J6-rioters and soldiers willingly serving themselves up to the ‘dark evil ones’ in the mistaken belief that the ‘dark evil ones’ will love them, help them and respect them.

We MUST act now to free ourselves of the ‘dark evil ones’. The weather, the victims of the genocides and bombs, Mother Nature herself calls out, “STOP THEM NOW. You are out of time.”

That was the clear message revealed to me in the liminal space and time since my somewhat bloody and very painful operation. Every time, EVERY TIME, I closed my eyes I found myself sitting in a chair in a small red room. The walls of the room were not plaster, wood nor stone but living flesh. As if I were sitting in someone’s heart. I was not afraid only fascinated. It wasn’t a dream. It wasn’t a drug induced fantasy. It was my closed eye reality for four days … post-op. Sitting in the red room of flesh … where periodically surreal, silent, evil and pained faces would appear (a la Rorshach from Watchmen).

For days I didn’t understand the message. I prayed. Asked for understanding. I was shown the face of a very wise friend … I asked him for help … he led me through a series of thoughts and questions … that led to the revealing of what the liminal message was … “The heart of The Mother’ is where you sit. She is in agony as she experiences the rape and mutilation of children, women, men, animals … the air, sky, oceans, lakes and rivers, the land … her very self. She is being assaulted, raped, bombed, mutilated, cut, bloodied and bled dry. The shifting faces are the ‘dark evil ones’ penetrating her heart.

WE must rid ourselves of the ‘dark evil ones’ now. NOW. We cannot wait for elections that won’t take place. We can’t wait as now Moscow is pushed to the limits. We cannot wait as the Zionists murder the many. As Colonizers (read, CIA, MI-6, MOSSAD, Peter Thiel, Trump, Putin. Netanyahu) starve, violate and rape Africa, Indigenous peoples of the world, people of color, women, South America, Palestine, Lebanon, the West Bank, you and me.

We must rid this land of them NOW. They are mocking us as we suffer and die and they feed their faces and stuff their rotting bellies.

That is what I have to say after all these weeks away.

Hecetu welo. It is so.

Mitakuye Oyasin. All are my relations.

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