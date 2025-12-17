The vile, black bile filled evil beast of a president is soulless. He is lost in hatred, greed, lasciviousness, delusion, vindictiveness and malignant narcissism.

He is costing us 1 to 1.5 billion a day to surround Venezuela.

He is still complicit in the genocide of Gaza.

He is destroying the university system … institution by institution.

He is murdering people in the gulf.

He is spending millions on golf, ballrooms, gifts to friends in Argentina and Israel etc

He is ruining every relationship in the world.

He is a pedophile and rapist.

…. my lord I could go on and on. He has no soul. No heart. And is losing his mind.

My Indigenous elders have made it clear he is rotting from inside now …

but beware…

he is going to take the world with him as he spirals into death.

We must MUST must stop ‘it’ now. Some of my elders won’t even say ‘its’ name because they know it will call out to the beast residing within this putrid excuse for a person.

Our government is lost. Sycophancy and distraction have all of our representatives participating in childish lawsuits, counter lawsuits and spouting all of their little sharply worded three minute speeches at one another while in legislative session. The government is worthless. “… it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” Nothing except death, rape, murder, lies, greed, hate, polarization ….. .

The CIA assassinated Dag Hammarskold because he sought peace. The CIA assassinated Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Oswald, Malcolm X, Bobby Kennedy, Charlie Kirk, the kid on the roof they murdered who shot AT the piece of dog shit. On and on …. Hammarskold asked us to consider every thought, word and action in terms of, ‘Are we creating or are we destroying?’ The thing in office only knows destruction … from the White House, to children, to culture, to happiness … to anything and anyone on the planet. It cannot love, nor empathize nor experience joy.

He will be our end.