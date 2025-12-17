Connecting the Dots of Life

Mark Taylor
Dec 17

I often say Trump is not the problem, he is the product of the underlying problem -- the rot of the entire political and social system in the country. Trump embodies it all. He's the perfect corporate mascot.

Check out this short video clip...it is so emblematic. The Statue of Liberty falls while the McDonalds sign in the background stands triumphant. Honestly, one could not find a more concise and accurate summary of where we are and what we have become: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7-i4VlYKO0

