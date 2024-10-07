Abraham Maslow, born in New City in 1908, was the son of poor Russian-Jewish parents who immigrated from Eastern Europe to avoid persecution, (Celestine, Abraham Maslow, His Theory and Contribution to Psychology, 2017). He was quite a thinker and even considered spirituality in his work.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs was the very first psychological theory I learned way back in 1969 as a freshmen in college. It was the first time I heard of Fight or Flight as the two responses to fear and anxiety. Fight or Flight. Flight or Fright. Psychology was one of my two minors in college and the work of Maslow was repeated class after class … Fight or Flight as the responses to anxiety or fear when;

… basic needs aren’t met like food, water, air, pooping, health

“Heh … I’m out of food!!” I’m going to Fight or Flight

“I’m really sick”. I’ve got to Fight or Flight

“I haven’t taken a dump in week.” Time to Fight or Flight (What exactly, I had no idea)

… we feel unsafe!

“The room is on fire!” Fight or Flight Response

“That guy has a gun and is threatening me” Fight or Flight Response

“This dude is raping me!” Fight or Flight Response

I remember thinking at the time, “We humans are short on response options and/or Old Abe was not a great thinker.” But I wanted A’s in all my classes so I read what I was told and regurgitated what I’d read back onto tests. Tests that rarely challenged my critical thinking or knowledge.

Psychology Mid-Term Exam 1969 (Lay down your piece of coal when test completed and turn papyrus over)

Question One: Abraham Maslow was …

A. The 16th President of the United States

B. The Father of Christianity

C. A psychologist who created Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

D. A fearful dude who always fought or ran when he felt unsafe

E. Both C and D

F. Both A and C

G. All of the above

H. None of the above

I. Both all and none of the above

It wasn’t until my masters degree, when I read a few books on Abraham Maslow, did I truly grasp the depth and importance of his work. And, as important as anything, I read about Maslow the man himself. One can’t fully grasp Maslow’s Theory unless you understand the man. Throughout various interviews Maslow described himself as, neurotic, shy, lonely, and self-reflective throughout my teens and twenties. This was, in part, because of the racism and ethnic prejudice he experienced owing to his Jewish appearance. He himself, however, was non-religious, (Celestine, 2017).

Among his many contributions to psychology were his advancements to the field of humanistic psychology and his development of the Hierarchy of Needs. Maslow’s career in psychology greatly predated the modern positive psychology movement, yet the field as we know it would likely look very different were it not for him.

What really changed my perspective on Maslow was learning that he discussed six responses to fear and anxiety. And those six are quite complicated in that they have personal ramifications, judicial ramifications, self-esteem ramifications and societal ramifications.

The six are; Fight, Flight, Submit, Posture, Attend and Befriend.

For example:

A woman being raped MAY submit so that the rapist doesn’t harm her even more. BUT, in a court of law the male judge may assume, “You didn’t fight back or run so you must have wanted it.’ In a school shooting you don’t want the teacher to flight. Maybe you want them to fight if need be. But, you surely want them to attend to the situation and your child. If as a student you are frightened or feel anxious around a strict professor it won’t help to fight or flight but in fact is is important you recognize your fear and anxiety and try to befriend the professor.

My guess is most of you know and understand the work of Abraham Maslow. I don’t mean to explain something you already are familiar with or practice. But there is ONE THING I’d like to share that I would guess many of you don’t know. The only reason I know about what I’m going to share is because one of my major professors worked with Abraham Maslow when she was a student.

I find this important. Abraham didn’t originally name the top tier of his model, ‘Self-Actualization.’ He intended to, wanted to, felt it was important to define and name the top tier: Spiritually Enlightened. He didn’t follow through on his choice because other theorists at the time said his theory would NEVER be taken seriously if he used that phrase, Spiritually Enlightened.

But Abraham felt that higher order human beings could, maybe even should, thrive to become that kind of higher order being. Isn’t that fantastic to consider? Imagine if our legislators were motivated to become spiritually enlightened higher order beings? Just imagine what the world could look like. Abraham Maslow imagined it and wrote a very little bit about his vision.

Instead … what we have are narcissistic leaders driven by greed. When driven by greed it means; One can NEVER have enough. And that the person loses their integrity and humanity … their empathy … because all that matters is MORE. “I want more.”

Insatiable greed fed by AIPAC, J-Street, Drugs, Alcohol, Narcissism all at the expense of the other. The other is simply a means to an end.

“My Fellow Americans!!” If I hear that one more time spoken by a Hungry Ghost I’ll puke. Spiritually Enlightened vs Hungry Ghost. To the Hungry Ghost there is never enough money, power, food, Booz, drug, sex….nor blood to feed upon.

I wish Abraham Maslow’s peers had supported him in presenting what was in his heart. Not what other experts would ‘buy into’ or not. Maybe that was when the Hungry Ghost entered the room. The day the ‘appearance’ subsumed the “the Soul.”

Legislator Standing to Applaud for Netanyahu