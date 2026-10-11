Introduction

In 1989 I met Nakota artist Ray ‘Fighting Bear’ Winters. You can read about Ray on-line and I’ve written about him before. I was guided to Ray by a Lakota woman who recognized my need to establish relationship with Lakota elders. Eventually Ray constructed my shield and after four dances, my Sun Dance drum.

Ray’s interpretation of a Wakinyan (Thunder Being)

You can see the rain, the lightning and even the Thunder. What Ray did NOT know was that a different Lakota woman had told me that an old Indian man, a spirit named Red Eagle Lightning, had been walking with me for a long time.

Ray’s interpretation of Sun Dance

When we met in Rapid City, SD I told Ray I was going to be spending the summer on the Rosebud. Ray gave me an important piece of advice. The gist of what he said is this;

Indian people do not trust easily. But when trust is established and they see that you are sincere you will have a friend for life. White people like to talk and need to tell you what they know. I’d like to suggest to you that you listen more than speak. I’d like to suggest to you that even if someone wishes to tell you a story that you’ve already heard you answer with, ‘I’d love to hear what you have to say.’ And then, give them tobacco or a sandwich or coffee as a thank you. Lakota tradition is not a religion. It is an individual experience. It is a way of life. You will be told a version of a story you need to hear at that time … and that version may be different than what you read in books or are told is THEE story. There is no, THEE story.

So, what I am going to do is tell you the very first version of the White Buffalo Calf Woman story I heard from an elder. The wording is precise. Numerous metaphors becoming apparent, telling stories within stories. Metaphors expressing, to those who are willing to ponder, the philosophies and reminders of White Buffalo Calf Woman. Notice how if one doesn’t listen carefully misinterpretation can occur quite easily. For example; the story does not claim she is a beautiful woman. She is a woman walking in a beautiful way. We must be wary of mistakenly including Western values or non-values.

Teaching

Two young men were out on the prairie, hunting. In the distance they saw a young woman walking toward them in a beautiful way. The first man said, “I’m going to go have my way with her.” The second man said, “I don’t think you should be speaking and acting that way. She is a spirit.”

But that first man did not hear the warning and he ran over to the woman… and embraced her … and in that very same moment a cloud of smoke covered the two of them. Seconds passed and the cloud of smoke blew away. There stood the woman, alone, the bones of the man lying in the grass at her feet.

The second man trembled in fear. The woman looked at the man and said, “Do not be afraid. During that short time your friend and I lived a long life together. But he never wanted to know me and so he remains only bones at my feet. Go tell your people to place their teepees together and that in four days I will come and provide them with a gift.”

The man ran back to the village and told the elders what he had experienced. They sewed all of the tipis together forming one large cover and waited. On the fourth day she appeared. She carried a red disc in her hand and a bundle on her back. The people waited and greeted her with respect.

The woman said, “You have forgotten how to pray. You have forgotten how to honor the Tunkasilas, nature, one another and yourselves. I bring gifts for you so sit and listen.” The people sat down and she began by introducing herself and why she could this. She was giving what we call, hanbloglaka. Spirit talk. An introduction to herself and her relatives. This is something elders and ceremonial leaders all do now. They are introducing themselves to everything that is listening.

The woman showed the people a disc made of red stone, pipestone. On the disc was carved the image of a constellation of stars, the Seven Sisters.

(Pipestone is found mainly in one place on the prairie in Minnesota. You can read about this place called, Pipestone National Park. The stone’s scientific name is Catlinite. A geologist named the stone in honor of lawyer and prairie artist George Catlin. Pipestone has been mined for 3,000 years by Indigenous peoples. The image of the Seven Sisters Star Constellation (Pleiades) becomes important later.)

The woman then took the bundle from her back, laid it on the ground, and opened it for the people to see. There on the hide lay a piece of red pipestone carved into the shape of a pipe bowl. And next to the bowl a stem made of the leg bone of a buffalo calf. The woman said to the people;

“I will show you how to use these two pieces in prayer. Every family can have their own pipe and there can be a community pipe that will be used in ceremonies I will teach you. Ceremonies that will heal you, the land and all things. The stem represents the man and the energy of a man. The bowl represents the woman and the energy of the woman. When the two pieces are put together they show you how to be … both the man and the woman … the energy of the man and the woman … are both needed. The pipe should only be used in prayer. I will show you how to make a mixture of plants and herbs that will hold your prayers and when lit the smoke will drift carrying your prayers to the tunkasilas. This pipe will remind you to be good people. It will remind you to remember the tunkasilas. It will serve as a way to speak with the tunkasilas when you are in need.”

The woman then proceeded to tell people about the pipe, how to create one, how to use one and how to keep it in a good way. She began to tell the people the first of seven sacred ceremonies. Then, when it was time to leave she turned into all things, or all nations, (wamákhašką óyasʼiŋ).

Now, decades later, I can tell you I have never again heard that version of the story. But you must remember what I said earlier … we hear the story we need to hear. My belief is this, that that version is what our current society needs to hear. That I need(ed) to share THAT version of the story because men in our society don’t respect women, don’t respect the feminine within themselves and don’t respect Mother Nature. It is why men violate women, violate nature and violate themselves … and little is done to change that horrific way of thinking and behaving.