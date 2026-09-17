INTRODUCTION

I have had the honor of being accepted as a student … mentored, by many great men and women … including Indigenous medicine people and shamans from around the world. Shamans from Russia, Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas have shared their wisdom and ceremonies. Still share their wisdom. And, as mentioned before, I’m blessed as a Yuwipi Man and Iyeska by the Lakota people. My dominant culture job centered around being a licensed mental health counselor working as a Director of Counseling at four different universities and serving as a professor of psychology at the graduate and undergraduate level.

TEACHING: PURE LOVE

1990. My new friend, Lakota artist Ray ‘Matȟó Wicha Kiza’ Winters, and I carefully made our way down the final dirt path leading to the parking lot. We had climbed Bear Butte (Matȟó Pahá) in the cool early hours of the day. It was time to head toward the Rosebud and meet the man who had invited me to live in his backyard, Albert White Hat. Fighting Bear and I said our good-byes and I slid onto the green bench seats of the Black 1960 Pontiac Catalina and headed toward the Rosebud Reservation, via highway 44.

In Scenic, SD I met Twila for the first time and walked around her amazing shop of fossils and stones. The world I thought I knew was disappearing.

From there I headed South toward Porcupine, and stopped at Wounded Knee. In 1990 the Wounded Knee memorial was simply a grassy area, a mass grave, surrounded by a rectangular cement border. There were a few head stones with colorful cloth flags draped over them. It was a raw, haunting, honest place. No touristy stuff. Nothing to keep you out. No guides or signs. Just this scar. This reminder of a needless massacre perpetrated by racist murderers in December of 1890. Never felt anything like that place.

The road took me to and through the Pine Ridge Reservation, the poorest community in the entire country. Being a person of white privilege I had never before witnessed such poverty. Disassembled rusty hulks of old cars everywhere. Homes falling down. Packs of junkyard dogs running across the road. Downtrodden people shuffling around in their yards or hitchhiking along the road.

Leaving Wounded Knee I headed East on Highway 18, grabbed a meal in a Martin diner and crossed into the Rosebud. Albert’s home was near St. Francis so I followed the signs. No GPS in those days. Roads or sections of highway were unpaved. Just hard packed dry dirt covered with gravel. And yet semi-trucks flew by at frightening speeds shaking the old car … small stones pelting the grille and windshield. Once again I saw rusty hulks of cars lined up in front of broken down homes. The poverty and squalor hit me in the face. I stopped the car along the highway, shut off the engine and simply sat. The hot prairie wind, the scent of hay and desolation pervaded everything.

I remember clearly saying out loud, to no one, “Man, I don’t like this. This is not what I imagined.” I have no idea what I imagined, probably happy Indians dancing around majestic tipi’s, but it wasn’t this. I considered driving back to Massachusetts.

It was at that moment I experienced my first ‘third person’ voice. As if someone was sitting in the car right next to me. “Do you think the Indian people like this? Do you think Albert wants this for his people?” My thoughts about the poverty and the people brought me such embarrassment. My privilege and racism slammed into my face by some disembodied voice. I drove on, through St. Francis and on towards Albert’s home. My life, my path, was about to change drastically in ways I could not have imagined. The fear and anxiety I felt as I drove was strong, real and nearly debilitating. Every muscle in my body was in conflict. Luckily, my desire to change and learn was stronger.

The lessons I learned early on centered around courage, kindness, forgiveness and love. A love beyond anything I knew prior. It was the love the spirit world has for us. If only you could feel it you would understand. This love superceded the poverty, addiction and squalor. This love hung in the air and was there for the taking if one could forgive themselves. How to explain? Words don’t work.

Maybe an example will help. Decades later I was asked to conduct a yuwipi ceremony for a young Indian woman who was dying of cancer. Remember, a yuwipi man’s fingers are laced together and hands tied behind his back. A star quilt is draped over the man and a leather tether looped around the man’s neck and wrapped around seven times, the seven ‘knot’s marked by a sprig of sage. The man is placed onto a rug on the floor, strings of ties are strung around sticks that are propped up in cans of sand … surrounding the yuwipi man. The lights are turned off and the room is so dark no one can see their hand in front of their face.

What I remember that night, as I lay in the blanket, was the young woman slowly crawling to the center stick of the five sticks creating a pentagon. The songs had been sung and all was quiet now. I could feel the altar spirits all around me … watching, listening. And crying. You see, they cry for us. They love us. They don’t always understand us. But they love us. The woman drew herself up to a sitting position by that center stick.

The young woman, in obvious pain, was breathing with some difficulty. She whispered, “I’m so cold.” A bolt of lightning passed through me … but not the electric painful type … a lightning of deep deep empathic sadness, kindness and love. In that moment the spirits yanked the blanket out from around me … the leather tether still in place mind you … and draped the blanket around her. Can you imagine? Can you even imagine the power of such love … to ignore every law of physics and reality and possibility and cover this sick, cold young mother with the star quilt?

Do you understand?

Do you see?

That kind of love is available to us all. To you. It is right there next to each of you. But for some crazy reason we Americans … who live in this land the home of these spirits … refuse to even try to accept their love. Instead we destroy their home, nature. We prefer to sit by a TV instead of by a fire. We fear lightning, rain and wind. We believe in nothing.

When what exists in a place is removed … physics tells us the emptied. space is filled with something else. Drain a cup of water and the space is replaced with air. Drain an environment of love and kindness … drain an environment of its trees and water and purity … and it is replaced by darkness and evil and drought and floods and everything that is the opposite of the beauty that was stolen or destroyed. If we deny love then what moves in to replace it?

Do you understand?

Do you see?

There were great men like Leo Buscaglia and Clark Moustakas who lived and wrote about this kind of love. There were men like Joe Eagle Elk who lived this kind of love, ‘Price of a Gift’. And there is a great man, Roberto Schiraldi who is alive and lives and writes of such love. Find these books. Read them. Live them. It is not too late,

In these chaotic dark times where we feel helpless and don’t know what to do there is something we must do … it is time to return to deep love as the way to push away deep evil. Begin there. Walk in nature. Appreciate the flowers and the wind and the rain. Leave your phone and computer. Love yourself by eating healthy. Love yourself and exercise. Love yourself first and then turn to others and love them. Allow them to love you. Take it in and revel in it. And then try praying. Ask for the spirit that tore the blanket from me … to wrap it around you. There is no need to be cold and alone.

Love is waiting.

They are waiting.

For you.

Mitakuye Oyasin,

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