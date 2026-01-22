Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts and gaslighted every day … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

Paul Robeson, a ground breaking singer, actor and athlete became a victim of McCarthyism and saw his shining career destroyed and his legacy tarnished. This extremely talented man was slandered into near oblivion in the McCarthy era. I’ve included a few must watch videos not only to assist in an effort to remember his legacy but also as a means of standing up, in a positive way, as we fight the banning and burning of books, the governmental crushing of DEI and the burgeoning racism embodied in the dictator’s slogan, Make America White Again.

If your memory of Paul Robeson has faded or if you have never heard of him … take a moment. He is an awe inspiring person. Especially watch the video of Mr. Robeson speaking with miners. Watch the faces of the miners and note their response to him. Brings me to tears imagining what our country could have been, could be, if we rid ourselves of evil, despicable beings like the dictator and his flying monkeys.

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others). monkeys’ is an actual derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.