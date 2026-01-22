Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
harveyburgess1@aol.com's avatar
harveyburgess1@aol.com
Jan 23

Thank you very much Thomas for this excellent post and attached videos. I really enjoyed re-visiting Robeson and look forward to your upcoming posts in this series.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture