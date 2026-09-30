The people running the Iran war do not represent us.

Please watch this interview about the Irani children killed by the weapons YOU AND I paid for and the response by the demonic people who planned this war crime. ‘America’ purposely killed little girls and teachers and these un-people who don’t represent us have no remorse.

Hours earlier Vance said to the world, talks were in process. The day we purposely killed these children we claimed that the Irani’s killed their own children! Then we denied we killed them purposely….

… And, then, we double tapped the same area hours later when parents, medical people and other teachers were sifting through the debris to pick up body parts of children.

Would YOU do this?

Do you agree with this?

I doubt it…. 80% of Americans are sickened by this.

Trump and his blood riddled murders have to be removed …in any form that is efficacious. We are beyond believing that any judicial intervention, congressional edict or mid-term vote is going to change anything.

We now represent darkness and death … and horror to the rest of the world.

IAM NOT THAT.

ARE YOU?

ENOUGH …. END THESE DEMONS.

WE MUST END THIS.

You know what I wonder? I wonder if the technicians who planned the strike and those that pushed the button … and then pushed it again on the double tap … I wonder if their souls have remained in their bodies?

In my opinion, not possible.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge.