A letter to Governor Walz and the people of Minnesota …

Dear Governor Walz,

I’m a poor 75 year old man suffering all the maladies and mortifying humilities of old age. Soon I will die an inglorious death in a nursing home or on the streets since I have nothing. Recently, I’ve watched my once vigorous brother-in-law disappear into dementia. He was the Chief of his Vermont town (Thetford) volunteer fire department for twenty years… saving lives and homes. Now … well … he is dying that inglorious death of which I speak and wiping out his family savings in the process.

I’ve had a good long life. Many Boomers, like me, have had good lives in our once great country. A country now having fallen into the hands of a lying, greedy, soulless, fascist, narcissistic pedophile.

You ask us to act non-violently in a violent world. Ok, I get that. Then Governor Walz here is my idea. Allow a group of us Boomers … who WISH, WANT and DESIRE to die with purpose and with some shred of dignity to temporarily … take control of a few of your fire trucks and hose down ICE agents. Governor Walz … you can even warn ICE if you wish. I’ve written a draft for you …

Get out of Minnesota now or I will be sending out an armada of fire trucks to hose you down. It is -25 degrees and our intent is to turn you into what you apparently long to be, ICEicles. The volunteers, who intend to drive the fire trucks to your established front lines, are enthusiastic, crazy, fearless, old baby boomers who live by a Lakota ethic known as, ‘It is a good to day to die.’

Governor Walz allow me a moment to explain further. “It is a good day to die” infers a readiness to die with honor and dignity because every day we have tried to live in a good way. Being human some of us have failed on a regular basis but we did try. We tried to be good people. So, now, as we potentially face death at the hands of ICE or our Federal Government compromised of soulless *Flying Monkeys … we have no fear. We are prepared to die as honorable people protecting the young and the Constitution. Death with honor and dignity is not death. So, Governor Waltz, It is a good day to die because it is a good cause for which we may die and an honor to die with dignity.

And a good day to create ICEicles.

Let me know. I’m ready. And my guess is there are thousands of us ‘worthless old coots’ ready to go. I welcome the opportunity.

Thomas J. Balistrieri, Ed.D. Old Coot

Brussels, 13 years ago

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others). monkeys’ is an actual derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.