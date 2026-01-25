Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 26

Powerful piece. That Lakota ethic of readiness rather than recklessness really cuts through the noise here. The idea of redirecting end-of-life anxieties into purposeful resistance taps into something most people avoid discussing. I've seen this shift in some older activists lately too, where they're basicaly trading fear of irrelevance for agency, even if thats controversial. The fire truck image definately lands.

Reply
Share
Debbie Madrid's avatar
Debbie Madrid
Jan 25

I didn’t expect to read those words, While honorable, I don’t want you or anyone else to sacrifice yourself for the greater good,

I want the American people to wake up & Get engaged & enraged by what this corrupt regime is doing to not only America, But what’s happening to our World,

Dismantling America, Destabilizes the World, This regime is full of ignorant idiots who think they can lie & deceive us, When we clearly see these people working for ICE & Boarder Patrol are racist scum of the earth,

Any decent American would quit both of those organizations & Joins us in the streets to fight back against them destroying our country,

However the idea of hosing them is tempting, I can visualize it now, Puts a smile on my face,

However your life is worth more this, Your voice is your power & speaking out is powerful, Silence is complicity,

Be loud Ppl, Be safe!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture