“ My love ... are you there? Can’t see you. Can’t move. They killed us.

Then left us to rot on this roof.

My darling,

your hand so close yet so far.

I’ve something to tell you. Our baby. Our star.

Died with us that day

which now seems long ago.

I think we’re forgotten,

abandoned,

by those walking below.”



" They don’t know we’re here, Love. We’ve been given this gift.

To lay here together,

souls ready to drift.

I’ll love you forever.

It is this that I know.

Wait. Voices.

They found us.

My Sweetness.

take my hand,

we can go.

- T. Balistrieri Ed.D. 2024. Gaza. A family found dead and rotting on a roof

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts, but to pursue virtue and knowledge. – Dante’s Inferno