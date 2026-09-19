Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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TWoz22's avatar
TWoz22
Sep 20

I was raised as a Catholic, and it was the most unnatural thing I have ever experienced. I told my mother (while getting ready for first communion) that I had a direct line to God, and I would not be participating in confession. When you are that young, what can you possibly confess? I think my big sin at that point was a swear or two. God was love to me. As long as I apologized when I did it, I was forgiven, end of story. I didn’t need some man who doesn’t even know me to shame me! My mom told me I HAD to go to confession or I couldn’t have first communion. So I told her that I’d go, but I was going to lie to the priest 😂 I think that defeated the purpose. But I could not embarrass my mother by not making first communion, so I did it, and it was all performative. Haven’t gone since. My altar is in the woods and my god is in the stones, rivers, flowers and trees. Since learning the Lakota teachings I have over the last 20 years, I actually pray more now than I ever did as a Catholic. It is not forced or performative, it is the way.

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1 reply by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
John Stuckey's avatar
John Stuckey
Sep 19

Thank you soooooooo much! Your explanation has answered,,,,, yeah, that.

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