wačhékiya or čhékiya

Introduction

The Lakota word wačhékiya or čhékiya was deliberately and incorrectly defined by Christian priests and preachers as, prayer. Prayer as in, ‘get on your knees and supplicate yourself to the one God and ask for what you want. If you are good maybe God will answer your request. If not, well ….. you had better go to confession and sacrifice more of your money and yourself… because you were born with sin and are sinners and you will burn in the fires of hell forever and ever if you screw up. Note; there are a million ways to screw up and we have those categorized for your enjoyment and ease of use. BTW, God loves you.”

Teaching

Very recently I have noticed that more and more people are scoffing at the concept of prayer. Needless to say a significant number of us are particularly irritated when officials or administrators mumble the phrase, “My thoughts and prayers are with you, them.” Such rote sentiments feel insincere and fall quite flat.

School shootings. The genocides in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Sudan (Darfur Region). The forever wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Children dying from starvation around the world. Rampaging disease like TB, RSV, HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Measles, and Cholera. Floods, fires, earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes and melting glaciers. All these on-going tragedies and events receive millions of thoughts and prayers and yet it seems that very little changes. The wars and tragedies continue on relentlessly and uninhibited.

In my humble opinion, the issue is not whether prayer works or doesn’t work. The root of the root of the root is that the meaning and purpose of prayer has been modified or altered by those in power as a means of controlling and mollifying the common person. Prayer is NOT what God experts are telling you.

The Catholics teach … “Common people, send your common prayers (and money) through the priest who is the representative of God on earth. The gold handrails you can visit, but not touch, at the Vatican are the living testament of the strength and success of your prayers. And if your personal prayers for others are not heard … well, that is a sign that you still are a sinner. I refer to this as the, Postal Service Guilt Prayer Model.

The wacky Big Christian Church ministers teach … ‘Your prayers are best expressed through money. I’ll take your money and purchase planes, trains and automobiles. You, you common people, can measure the efficacy of your prayers by the number and cost of my homes, cars and airplanes. The more I can afford to buy the greater your prayer. Jesus uses me (and my stuff) to show you the power of prayer!! Lord have mercy! In return, I’ll speak to little baby Jesus in your stead. This is what I call the Ricky Bobby Prayer Model.

Cults leaders teach … none of you know shit. I am the answer. I have all the answers. Love me. Trust me. Put your faith in me. Give me your minds, souls and bodies … especially if you are young and hot focus on giving me your bodies. What is good for me does not apply to you, you sinner. Don’t tell anyone about our cult. Here, have another glass of Kool-Aid. This is what I call, The dumb, Ignorant, Sheeple Prayer Model.

I could go on, but you get the picture. Just like so many things in this world you have been lied to and manipulated. The purpose for the lies is so that the rich and powerful can remain rich and powerful. As long as you believe you need these intermediaries to speak to God for you, your prayers won’t and probably don’t work. Unheard, you get frustrated and quit praying. Maybe even quit God.

The original and actual definition of wačhékiya or čhékiya is loosely to pray, BUT prayer defined as, ‘To embrace and welcome a relative, to establish relationship.’ That act is very different from supplication and asking for favors or miracles.

When I first visited the reservation I remember thinking, ‘If these people’s ceremonies and prayers were and are so powerful why would God not answer their prayers and protect them from the soldiers?

You see, I was asking the wrong question. The Lakota people in 1860 weren’t Christians praying to A god or One God or THEE God nor would they have asked for protection. They would have continued the conversation with their multiple spirit families … and asked for strength and support and the wisdom to know what to do. But they wouldn’t have supplicated themselves and asked for a miracle the way we do today.

Here is that story, once again, that Rumi told. Notice the difference between the non-Christian mind and the Christian mind.

Moses was walking down a street when he heard the voice of a common man, emanating through the window of a tiny, humble home.

“Oh, God I love you so much and want to thank you for all you do. You must be very tired. Let me rub your shoulders to ease your pain. Allow me to wash and rub your feet so as to take away your weariness. Let me hold you in my arms so that you know you are loved and not alone.”

Moses was outraged when he heard what the man was saying. He broke through the door of the man’s home and yelled, “Who do you think you are to ask God if you can hold him in your arms? God doesn’t need you to hold him! And surely God doesn’t need you to rub his shoulders or to wash the weariness from his feet. Blasphemer, leave here and go to the desert and ask for forgiveness!!” The man ran away in fear.

At that moment Moses heard God’s voice. “Moses, who do you think YOU are to tell a man how to pray? Never before has a man offered to rub my back or wash the dust and weariness from my feet. Never before has a man asked if I would like to be held. He was showing me a kindness and understanding beyond anything you can imagine. Go and find him. And apologize!”

The Lakota people’s prayers were not Christian in nature. Their prayers were focused on establishing relationship, family. Their prayers were about asking for support or wisdom. The Lakota man or woman knew they were responsible for their choices, behaviors and lives. They didn’t face the canon and bullets of the Blue Coats with hope of a miracle. They faced the Blue Coats in the only way they knew … they faced new diseases without knowledge of how to cure themselves … and they did not blame ‘God” or the spirits when things didn’t go their way.

The Lakota people shared their thoughts, feelings, hopes and dreams with the spirit world. They asked for strength in accomplishing those things. They were not entered in a ‘God off”. They took responsibility for the things they could do and hoped the spirit world walked with them.

Imagine if every person in this country had an authentic, long-lived friendship and deep personal relationship with God and/or the spirit world. Imagine if every person deeply loved themselves, their immediate family, their extended family and all that lived in nature. Imagine if people deeply loved and had a meaningful relationship with the plants, animals, earth, fire, wind, and water … so much so that they stood by this family and didn’t allow the government or any other group or individual to wreak havoc. Imagine if everyone in our country felt empowered, took responsibility for and protected all the beings in this world? Imagine if people were not motivated by greed, power, or fear but instead were motivated by kindness, love, generosity and relationship.

Imagine that prayer.

wačhékiya or čhékiya