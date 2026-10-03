PART 2

Do you want to be healed? That is the question.

You dear reader, in your role as patient or client, are more likely to differentiate an authentic medicine person or shaman from an imposter because the authentic healer knows that in some-form-or-fashion, sooner not later, this question must be asked. (Physicians and nurses could do right by taking up the habit of asking this question. A hesitation, an unclear answer, a facial expression, a definitive ‘YES’, a gut level feeling about the patient when they answer can tell a thousand stories. I digress) Remember, a true medicine person or shaman does not infer or take credit for healing someone. In essence, the healer is asking the question on the behest of what walks with them. True healers are actually quite humble even though a few come across as arrogant. Arrogance diminishes with age, experience, wisdom and a few cracks up-side the head by the spirit world. The question ‘Do you want to be healed” is about permission, is about discerning if the patient or client has thought through what healing entails and understands the potential consequences of being healed, if the wounded person sincerely wishes to be healed, and to establish relationship.

As a yuwipi man what do I ‘see’ or am shown when I ask a client or patient (a person) that question? I can only inform you about my experience and no one else’s. Let me once again show you pictorially. The person is not ‘seen’ as just a two- or three-dimensional medicine wheel.

They are seen multi-dimensionally at every age of their life. All the ages co-exist. There isn’t a ‘past’ that once-upon-a-time existed, nor is there a ‘future’ that MAY exist. They all exist in this moment; they co-exist and are inter-related. My interaction is more than just seeing them holistically. The person is there in all their iterations.

Depending upon the healing that the person is seeking I may be shown where else in the universe they exist. This helps in understanding the influences one has on another.

But something extremely important I am shown is their inter-relationships with dad, mom, siblings, friends, teachers, spouses and sometimes even pets. Be they dead or alive. These relationships can be experienced as inter-locking or separate medicine wheels but usually, these relationships are depicted as a web with many points (people) in that web. If the strands or inter-locking medicine wheels are lit or colorful then I can see what is strong and healthy between and among the person’s relationships. If a strand is dark or broken, I can see (am shown) what may be wrong. What really needs to be healed. Do you understand?

If a person came to the altar because their marriage was in trouble I might be shown this image that depicted their marriage. I don’t assume to know what that means BUT the altar will guide me as in what to ask?

If I am shown a medicine wheel with one of the altar’s helpers on it, then I know what helper is best to sing to or invite in to ask for help. Or, to introduce the person to … which is always wonderful. The altar’s lead singer is prepared by knowing many invitation songs. Tanagila, hummingbird, works through this altar. The song is gorgeous.

Mother hummingbird

Father hummingbird

I see you there

Floating in the air

Please come and take this (from the person)

In these difficult times ceremony becomes more and more important. People are sad, depressed and feeling despair. Hope can be difficult to find. People feel helpless and don’t know what to do. The altar has shown me the pain of the Mother. Has shown me what could happen if we don’t act soon.

It is a time to heal. There is so much we can do. I hope you will write and comment and ask questions. There are no stupid questions. The Mother needs a yuwipi. I think we all do.

Mitakuye Oyasin

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