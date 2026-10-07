Introduction

A long time ago an angry older man, a practitioner of Lakota tradition, invited me for a ride in his pickup truck because there were things he had to say. He didn’t like that I had been accepted and welcomed by many people as a Yuwipi man. He was ten years older than me so it was my place to sit quietly and listen to what he had to say.

He stopped the truck in a grassy open expanse and began to speak to me about tradition. I won’t bore you with the details but his point was, “… you cannot change the way it has ALWAYS been.” He was very unhappy.

As I listened to him I remembered the words of many of my teachers; the gist of their guidance being, “This responsibility will be a burden. People won’t like you because you will have broken their way of knowing… what they call tradition and the way they have come to believe IT IS. This is uncomfortable for them. You are stepping on their truth. We have taught you, there is no the way it is. All is possible. Speak wisely.”

After he finished I sat quietly and acknowledged his concern. Then I reiterated a bit of what I had been taught. Not in a sarcastic manner. Not in a competitive manner. I shared with this elder what had been shared with me.

“I can only share with you what was taught to me, my experience. I began by sharing the names of my teachers (hanbloglaka). The Lakota way is not a religion. It is a way of life. A way of living. A way of connecting with all things. Since the time when the Lakota people were lured out of Washúŋ Niyá (What is called Wind Cave) by Iktomi (Trickster) and Anog-Ite (Double Faced Woman) the people have adapted.

They followed the buffalo to learn what to eat. When horses arrived they learned how to ride. When cloth appeared they learned to make prayer ties and prayer flags. When rifles, tarps, saws and lighters appeared the people used these tools. (Uncle Albert would laugh and say, ‘White people are very important to us for two things, blue tarps and Bic lighters. Maybe three, chain saws.’).

I was taught, there is no the way it is, that “everything is possible.”

He listened. Nodded. Started the truck and we returned to his home. We became friends and he never brought the topic nor his concern up again.

The Teaching

The Lakota medicine wheel (sacred hoop Cangleska Wakan) is not a closed system. It is not a rigid boundary. It is not a BOX. Boxes are constructed of linear lines with beginnings and endings. Lines meeting at sharp corners. The medicine wheel is an infinite fluid shape with no beginning and no end. It is the base of the tipi, a symbol within the symbol of the kapemni, it is the Sun Dance circle, all that is round, the Mother, cosmos … DNA, it is a way of connecting and living. It is freedom. It is life.

The Lakota people lived in a kapemni, the symbol of life. DNA? They lived in a medicine wheel. Do you see, do you understand?

Of course the Indigenous peoples, no matter where on earth, had to be silenced. Had to die. Let me show you again. Trouble makers around the world understood the meaning of the circle. The dominant culture grew to hate this symbol. Hate based on fear. Fear? Fear of what?

Indigenous peoples of the world began to fear the symbol of the box … imagine the eventual, learned thoughts and fears of the Indigenous people when these boxes appeared on the horizon.

‘Box’ as antithesis of the circle. Consider the language, the phrasing

Pandora’s box is an idiom for; an action that seems fine at first, but actually creates a large and unexpected cascade of troubles

The Box, the worst punishment known to man… solitary confinement

Trapped in a box, claustrophobia; confined space, suffocating, or being unable to move.

Boxed in, contained; Restrained. Imprisoned. Walled out. Keeping something you fear or hate out, or in. Unable to grow or move. Stagnant. Stealing one’s freedom.

Trapped in a box for eternity. The ultimate box is the coffin. To not be able to think out of this box can trigger a deep-seated fear of death and finality.

That said, here is what I offer regarding the concocted boxes of life in which we find ourselves

The box of helplessness and despair in which we may find ourselves is the result of consciously or unconsciously feeling the concoction of helplessness and despair pulsating through the universe, birthed by sentient beings literally and existentially feeling boxed into their world. A veritable echo chamber of helplessness and despair.

The box of religion or the scientific box of ‘there is no spirit world’ was concocted by those egotistical, greedy, unbalanced, lying thieves in power who claim only THEY can own and operate ‘the box’. You must obey because you are not smart enough, masculine enough, white enough, straight enough, smart enough, or sacred enough to live outside their box nor to ‘walk in beauty with ALL your relations on your own.’

The box of ‘there is nothing you can do about ‘it’ because of the box of law’ was concocted by greedy, thieving, egotistical, selfish, lying beings who control nearly everything … including your very lives. (Being homeless is illegal now in some states. Poor people cannot use the aid begrudgingly provided by the government for things like candy, soda, pet food, hot prepared food or vitamins. Health and help safeguards are being repealed or violated. The rich are not taxed. If the president is a genocidal, greedy, lying, treasonous, rapist, racist, evil thief there is nothing you can do except wait until election time.)

The box of, ‘Sexual assault and rape is the way it is and nothing can be done about it’ was concocted by rapists and pedophiles. (13% of all women in college, 25% of all girls, 5% of all boys, and 21 % of all women in the USA will be sexually assaulted and/or raped in their lifetime.)

There are many other negative boxes all concocted by the greedy and those in control and/or concocted by ourselves as a defensive mechanism … a defense against action, participation, failure or being wounded. Enough is enough. There is a bright world waiting outside the box. Break free of the concoctions. Create your own medicine wheel. It is possible. The spirit world, the spirits of this country, are waiting to help you, us.

Ween Yourself

- Jallaludin Rumi

What if someone said to an embryo in the womb,

‘Outside of your world of black nothing

is a miraculously ordered universe;

a vast Earth covered with tasty food;

mountains, oceans and plains,

fragrant orchards and fields full of crops;

a luminous sky beyond your reach,

with a sun, moonbeams, and uncountable stars;

and there are winds from south, north and west,

and gardens replete with sweet flowers

like a banquet at a wedding feast.

The wonders of this world are beyond description.

What are you doing living in a dark prison,

Drinking blood through that narrow tube?’

But the womb-world is all an embryo knows

And it would not be particularly impressed

By such amazing tales, saying dismissively:

‘You’re crazy. That is all a deluded fantasy.’

One day you will look back and laugh at yourself.

You’ll say, ‘ I can’t believe I was so asleep!

How did I ever forget the truth?

How ridiculous to believe that sadness and sickness

Are anything other than bad dreams.