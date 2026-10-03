It is 2:30 in the morning. The altar is very excited to share this. Is happy that people once again want to hear from them (this altar). I, Tom, am filled with images, memories and am being shown things that hopefully will assist you in expanding your perception.

If one wishes to be a true healer than one must allow this ‘alternate truth and reality’ to break through the personal box of comfort. Your box of comfort was and is created by those who seek power. By those who are fueled by greed and ego. They wish to create a box for YOU and then proceed to inform you, ‘Be happy with that box. Don’t look over there. (The movie, ‘Don’t look up’) There is no other reality or truth except the box … the box taught to you, provided for you, beginning when you were a child. Be a good sheeple. We will tell you what to believe and what not to believe.’

The sheeple don’t know, can’t know, what they don’t know so simply bleat, ‘Baaaa Baaa’ and live in the box provided. Periodically the soul (or the spirit world) whispers, ‘There is more…look around.’ But those troublesome thoughts soon disappear or are ‘disappeared’ for you. Fellow sheep (and those in power) call you crazy or a troublemaker and avoid you, ‘Don’t disturb my comfortable box’ and/or attempt to bring you back into the box and quickly duct tape it closed.

An alternative way of perceiving The Box of Time and Space that you were taught is what these paragraphs are about. This alternate way of perceiving is how the universe is ‘shown to’ is ‘experienced by’ a medicine person, shaman or Iyeska (Interpreter). After a ceremony or other liminal event such as an other-worldly artistic performance or witnessing an act of other-worldly courage, people often exclaim, “That was powerful!” That phrase is probably the only expression available to them because what they experienced was or is outside of their daily, box of comfort.

As I write this it is already 4:30 AM. I’m being shown a million things simultaneously and doing my best to organize so that it makes sense to you. That is the Iyeska, that is Rags, doing this work right now. I’ll fall into exhaustion soon. My old brain and body don’t do as well as it used to when I was young. The altar speaks very fast. I cannot keep up. Be patient with me.

Do your best to gently let the pieces drift into your open palm. Don’t grasp. Don’t try to hold on to the pieces. Simply let them float down on to your open palm and gaze at them. Your job is NOT to get it. There is no, ‘getting it.’

Remember, your mind seeks completion.

Remember, your ego seeks gratification, reward and power.

When with my elders if I exclaimed, “I get it” they would stop teaching. You see, what they heard in that exclamation was, “Got it old man or old woman. Move on.” They figured I was inpatient and just collecting stuff instead of opening myself to wisdom and new possibility. (White men talk … Indigenous people listen).

If they asked me, “Do you understand?” I learned to simply nod or say … ‘I’m listening please tell me more’ or ‘Please give me another example’ or ‘Thank you for asking, may I stop for a while because I think my brain is bleeding?’ I can re-call the laughter of Leksi Albert or Tunkasila Joe or Papa Kahn when I would tell them my brain was bleeding.

They asked the question, ‘Do you understand’ not within the context of a classroom teacher needing to test a student … but from the place of an elder who knew they were breaking the walls of the old box of comfort. That this breaking down can be taxing. They were checking in … checking in on my ego, my motivation, my willingness to ‘surrender to something different’ that I needn’t try to collect, control or for which to receive a gold star or trophy.

One evening, in Hong Kong, sitting with my Muslim elder Papa Kahn … after hours of listening … I informed him that my brain was bleeding. He laughed and asked, “Thomas, why do you visit me every evening after a day of work?” I answered, “Because it is here, with you in this space that I am truly comfortable.” He offered, “No Tom. You must be precise in your understanding, your language. You are not seeking to sit here mindlessly freed of pain and separate from reality… like someone mindlessly watching TV while drinking a beer. You seek comfort … you come here because you actively seek healing … you seek an easing of some discomfort …some ‘thing’ you do not know but you know exists… something you cannot grasp. Thomas, I wish to bring you comfort through sharing wisdom. I hope to never make you feel comfortable. Do you understand? LOL!!!!

I love my elders.

I miss them so much.

Now I’m crying again.

Damn it.

Now it is 5:00 AM

The human mind is quite linear and thinks in terms of beginning-middle-end. The mind is very uncomfortable with incompletion… with, not knowing or controlling or commanding. (Thus, the behavior of some people who suffer with OCD … who ache to find completion, control and mitigate their anxiety in a world of incompletion, randomness, un-control-ability and anxiety. So, they continue to scrub, or rub, or clean, or open or close or or or … in the impossible effort to control the uncontrollable. The anxiety of it all. The insanity. Terribly sad but a consequence of living in a box that the soul knows is a lie.)

If you think .. as I teach this … that you ‘get it’ … that is simply your mind wanting to be done with this amorphous discussion. You will even hear your defense mechanisms talking to you in an effort to protect you from the frustration and anxiety … ‘I hate this kind of philosophical crap … I’m going to go eat a pie’.

This pie eating (or beer drinking or pot smoking) is, in essence, the mind switching off and wanting to be comfortable. The need for the mind to seek completion is what psychiatrist Fritz Perls explained as, the mind trying to complete a Gestalt. There is a sense of peace and comfortability when the brain can finally bring order to chaos.

We learn to apply linear thinking … or its relative, bi-polar thinking … because it brings order to chaos. It helps us to make sense of the chaotic world in which we live.

Beginning-Middle-End

Good vs Bad

Female and Male

Birth-Life-Death

Yes or No

Dieting or Not

Exercising or Not

Either Or

Safe or Unsafe

Republican or Democrat

Win or Lose

Here we go … take a breath … don’t judge … just ‘listen’ …

Aboriginal Australian elder, Bobby McLeod, and I walked three miles to WPI (the University where we worked) together every day and then walked home. It was during these times he would teach. One day he said to me. “The British came to our land, and they killed most of us. Drugged the rest of us. They think the people that they killed are gone, eradicated. They are wrong. They just live on another plane, in another space and time that the colonizer cannot comprehend. They say, they think, they are dead. Ended. When, in actuality, they are right here. Living. Some, even observing and helping when asked.”

This is a Lakota medicine wheel. Made of rawhide and porcupine quills. It holds dozens of teaches.

Indigenous cultures around the world hold the medicine wheel as a sacred symbol, representing wisdom and knowledge. Thus the knowing, we are all related. Even if unconsciously or archetypally.

When you look at a medicine wheel in this manner you see a cross inside of a circle.

In this format our mind views it two dimensionally. Top to bottom and left to right. The mind is a little uncomfortable because, ‘It sure would feel better if those were all straight lines. That circle there is making me feel a little uncomfortable. But ok’.

Ah, better. Much better…

… no. No! Damnit!!

Now imagine a pile of medicine wheels.

And here the chaos begins. The linear mind begins to become uncomfortable. The defense mechanisms kick in. The boredom? The doubt? The, ‘Who cares?”

A medicine wheel, to a medicine person or shaman, is not perceived as a one-, two-or three-dimensional object. It is perceived as a sphere. It is seen and experienced in ceremony, as a sphere. It IS a sphere.

The pile of medicine wheels is experienced as…

All the possibilities within a person or a group of beings as experienced as …

Or, something science labels as Apolloman Packing. I’m hoping that by adding science you will think me less crazy.

The purpose of moving you through this explanation is an attempt to break the box you have been led to believe is reality, your only reality, the only reality.

The purpose of moving you through this explanation is an attempt to break your belief, that has been imposed upon you, that you are helpless. You are not helpless. That you are stuck in this reality in which you reside. You are not stuck unless you choose to be.

A medicine man asks you before ceremony, “Do you want to be healed?” Read: Are you willing to take the chance that what you think is real, is not?”

A modern-day doctor gives you a sugar pill, placebo, and says, “This pill will help you sleep.” It helps, until the doctor informs you it is a sugar pill. Your reality is altered. He broke open your box. Your mind closed it again.

Christians were taught and knew all of this that I share with you today… they believed it until the greedy and power-hungry leaders decided it best the common folk not be privy to the truth. Here is one of the hidden gospels taken from the people (watch your mind now … listen to that voice screaming ‘Blasphemer! Turn away. Turn away. Burn him at the stake”)

From the ACTS of JOHN, a second century Gnostic Text. The specific section, The Mystery of the Cross. The apostle John had fled the danger and chaos of the crucifixion and hid in a cave on the Mount of Olives. While cowering there Jesus appeared to him in a vision of light and explained that his physical body hanging on the cross is mere illusion. Jesus states, ‘The multitude below in Jerusalem believe I am being crucified and pierced with lances and reeds, and gall and vinegar is given me to drink. But unto thee I speak, and what I speak hear thou.”

Alternate possibilities, alternatives, appear when the box is broken open.

Are you beginning to understand?

I am a yuwipi man. Let me explain the ceremony of yuwipi in terms of the medicine wheel, this wisdom, using actual photographs of Lakota people performing yuwipi many many years ago.

- The yuwipi man is stripped of most clothing. (I have nothing to hide. There is no trick)

- The yuwipi man’s hands are tied behind his back. (Do you see, this is how you are tied up. You think you have no freedom or agency)

- A blanket is thrown over the yuwipi man. (Look. This is how they smother you. How you smother yourself. All wrapped up and you can’t see nor breathe. You are so anxious)

- A tether is wrapped around the yuwipi man’s neck and around the blanket seven times (Look. This is how they tie you up. They keep you in your place. They keep you quiet. You become immobilized. Helpless. Alone. All tied in knots.)

- They lay the yuwipi man on the floor and turn out the lights. You, the observer in this ceremony, cannot see your hand in front of your face. (Look. They tie you up. Suffocate you. Throw you on the floor. They tell you that you are helpless. They leave you in the dark. To suffocate and die.)

- Special songs are sung. Prayers have been offered. The people … in one voice and one heart and one love … see this is themselves and pray they be released from this illusion of helplessness.

- Little lights fill the room. Voices from another place can be heard. Everyone is holding hands … everyone knows where everyone else is … One mind. One heart. One prayer. One knowing … the box we are in is a lie.

- The lights come on. The yuwipi man is freed. The blanket folded and placed on the rug. All the tethers rolled in a ball and placed in front of the people. And, often-times, the sick person is healed. What is lost has been found. The illusion broken. A new reality appears in this dimension, in this new medicine wheel …

When the box is open Schroedinger’s cat is alive.

Multiple medicine wheels from multiple places, multiple realities and multiple people have all been unified … all that is inter-connected has healed the person. Found the thing.

This is the way it is. No tricks.

Problem is that you HAVE been tricked and you refuse to be un-tricked. You are stuck in the box. When the lights come on you are still all tied up and suffocating. Or maybe, just maybe, one knot has been untied. You can begin to breathe again.

You have begun to realize; it isn’t about what the pill is composed of … it is about how you choose to perceive your world. Your medicine wheel.

(When I was 39 years old, I was diagnosed with throat cancer. The doctor told me to return in two weeks for a biopsy and probably medical intervention. I asked Joe Eagle Elk for ceremony. He asked me, “Do you want to be healed?” I said, “Yes.” The ceremony was performed. I returned to the doctor, who checked my throat, and with disbelief in his voice said, “Well, what I believed to be cancer is gone. You must have had a miracle. Have a good life.”

It is so.

All, my relatives.

Mitakuye Oyasin.

It is 8:00 AM. Time for coffee.

Rags