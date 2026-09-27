Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Loquor's avatar
Loquor
Sep 28

Mark Twain would not have wrote it better

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John DiMino
Sep 27

As usual this was a very thought provoking piece. I was trying to think about how I may have participated in this retreat under those conditions. We are told that the guest retreat leader knew about group dynamics but it is unclear why he set up the hostage role play and then started disrespecting the space and the customs of the host group. In my experience there need to be safety boundaries around role play. Even when safety is prioritized, the line between play and “reality” often gets blurred, which is why facilitators need to be very aware of this and willing and able to intervene. All that to say even if you know about group dynamics you may get your ass kicked if people feel you are disrespecting their beliefs and their space. I’d love to hear what the guest facilitator was hoping to achieve by smoking, stubbing out the cigarette on the Buddha, and then pissing on the floor. Although the outcome is ironic given the non-violent weekend aspiration, it is also lousy psychodrama, drama therapy, role play, or whatever it was.

Thanks for these thought provoking pieces.

John DiMino

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