You.

Me.

We.

We are being duped…

manipulated…

handled…

exploited…

orchestrated, and …

engineered.

You.

Me.

We.

We have been led to believe that we actually influence the presidency with our vote. And then we also believe that whomever we vote into that presidency cares about us!

We have been duped so completely and thoroughly that we REALLY and TRULY believe that the two clowns running for president are different from one another in their values and policies for our future.

Americans, if only you read books. If only you followed alternative news sources, even those out of Russia and China. If only you remembered how to think critically.

You don’t believe me? Ok. Guess what the TWO MOST discussed topics are coming out of the last debate? Take a few minutes.

The cooking and eating of dogs and cats by immigrants Taylor Swift throwing her support behind Kamala Harris

Distraction. The two clowns are a distraction. The debate was a distraction. The entire news cycle is a distraction. And, your belief that either of these two clowns actually care about you, me, is the grandest distraction and manipulation of them all.

And so Red and Blue fight. As Mark Taylor draws every day in cartoon form … Mr. Mumbles and Mr. Cudgel fight. And it is a distraction. It is a provocation so that Americans fight among themselves… and ‘Don’t Look Up’. (Movie reference there)

Here are two FACTS you, me, MUST grasp.

So that the Dems win the election the Ukraine war MUST NOT END within the next 52 days. The Dems will do ANYTHING to make sure Ukraine does not lose before the election. Do you GRASP what that means? At an approximate count of 1000 Russian casualties per day that means 52,000 more Russian soldiers will be killed or maimed prior to election day.

At an approximate count of 2000 Ukrainian casualties per day that means 104,000 more Ukrainian soldiers will be killed or maimed before Election Day.

At an approximate. cost of 120 million dollars per day that means … 52 times 120 million … comes to … $6,240,000,000. (Hmmm, Massachusetts allows me $23.00 a month for food stamps.)

I repeat … the Dems will NOT win if Ukraine loses the war before the election so all these people must die and all this money must be spent for Kamala Harris. (What do you really think this bloody incursion was about? Come on) Trump LOVEs Putin and will give Ukraine to Russia if he wins the election. So that the ZioNazi Lobby continues to be happy the genocide of the Palestinians MUST continue. Trump and the GOP is favored. After all, Miriam Adelson DID receive ‘the most important medal’ from Trump and she has stated that she can manipulate Trump into doing anything. (I wonder if he grasps here pussy or does she hold him by his tiny balls?) Do you grasp what that means? At an approximate count of 250 violent deaths per day caused by the IDF and the approximate count of 50-100 deaths per day by starvation and disease… means 20,000 more Palestinians will die before the election. (Remember, the number 250 is a body count and does not include those under the rubble or vaporized)

At an approximate count of 3 violent deaths per day (1/5 by friendly fire) that means 156 more IDF soldiers will be killed.

At an approximate cost of 240 million dollars a day times 52 days means 12,480,000,000 will be spent on the genocide between now and the election. So, again, you really truly believe YOU have any influence on who wins the election and you really truly believe one candidate is more humane than the other? We Americans have been split into two factions by the lies, greed, violence and purposeful manipulation of the filthy rich, AIPAC and the CIA. We have been split into two factions because we don’t read, we are easily manipulated, we have lost the ability to think critically and as Americans we have forgotten how to care for one another. We have taken on the violent un-empathic traits of our handlers but reap few benefits.

Well, don’t want to keep you. Let’s get back to what is important.

CNN: Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president !!

Not only Haitians Eating pets, bastards, but Apple News Spotlight is Skinny Jeans