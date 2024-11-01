I don’t understand why I can’t get anyone’s attention.

Is it because women aren’t important? That has to be it.

I can’t discern any other reason why this horror goes on and on.

When I was in college, in the 1970’s, as RA’s we were informed that 25% of all female students reported being assaulted or raped during their four years of college. We were trained to tell men to stop it and to encourage women to be careful.

In 2024, 26% of all college women report being assaulted or raped during their four years in college. Nothing has changed. The one or two hour New Student Orientation program does NOT work. The two or three hour video that incoming freshmen are required to watch, does NOT work. What kind of a culture allows 25% of their females to be sexually assaulted or raped?

College deans and counselors ( I was both) will confidently say to you … parents of college bound students… or to the students themselves, “We employ ‘best practices’ to ensure the safety of our students.” Do you know how best practices are determined? You will love this. All the colleges benchmark one another to determine what every other college is doing. (Especially Harvard.) This giant echo chamber doesn’t work … the statistics have remained the same since at least 1970!

According to CDC statistics approximately 53% of all women are survivors of Contact Sexual Violence (CSV), half before the age of 18 and a majority before the age of 25.

Almost half of all rape survivors were first raped as minors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are over 433,000 cases of sexual assault or rape annually in the U.S. among people ages 12 and older, (The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network {RAINN}).

You are tired of hearing about this I’ll bet? This is depressing. I’m kind of begging you to hang in there with me. Please read on.

As a college therapist, dean of students and professor I’ve met with hundreds, maybe as many as 2000, students that had been rape or assaulted. Every day was another story or another suicide ideation of a raped student serious enough to lead to a referral to my office.

Ok. The following actual event is only one example of the type of thing in which I became involved or witnessed: The chair of my dissertation committee sexually assaulted a fellow doctoral student. As president of my graduate class she asked for my help. I confronted our professor and with her permission reported the incident to the Provost. Eventually, the woman left the program because of the shame and difficulties she was subjected to. The professor tried to stop me from graduating by making my life hell. And of course, nothing happened to him. He was just fine.

Here is a second example. At one university, where I served as the Director of Counseling, a single male student assaulted and raped upwards of 75 women on campus. Over time I finally convinced 12 of them to come forward and press charges. The young man was simply trafficked (I use that term purposefully) to another college, all expenses paid. The women have lived a life of wounded-ness and all that that means. I was told by the administration that my services were no longer needed. But the student body DEMANDED I serve as the keynote speaker at graduation. The administration was not happy. The students gave me a long tearful standing ovation.

AI Art by Liu Sillian and TJB, 2024

I have literally hundreds of such stories. One last story. At a university where I served as the Dean of Students I spent most of my time dealing with assaulted women and drunk men. I was able to help many students, both the drunk perpetrators and the wounded women. Often times they're having to leave school for a semester or two to attend therapy or in-patient care. My boss approached me and told me to stop it. To stop focusing on student sexual assault and drinking. He told me he intended to change my title to the Dean of Fun. That I was costing the university money and bad marketing. I told him, ‘No’. The next day I was fired.

I’m 74 now. Nearing the end of life and a life’s work. For five decades I’ve dealt with women who have been beaten, assaulted and raped. Five decades. And still NOT ONE single university has a strategic goal of zero tolerance for Contact Sexual Violence (CSV) on their campus. Not one.

IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE LIKE THIS.

ALL OF THIS assault, rape, drunken-ness, violence CAN BE MITIGATED.

I have actual, real, documented proof that things don’t have to be this way. There is a way to mitigate sexual assault and rape, drug and alcohol abuse, the destruction of property and the life-long wounds. A female dean of students granted me the opportunity to live and work with 22 male students who were about to be suspended from the college for behaviors you would not believe if I shared them with you. Their fraternity was SAE. On that campus SAE meant, Sexual Abuse Expected. Think about that. Please. But again, the dean heard me, trusted me, and allowed me to implement the process I had developed.

By the end of my one year intervention … documenting via pre and post testing, interviews with Campus Police, interviews with the Dean of Students office, checking data with the Registrar, interviewing the Campus Maintenance Services Department ….. it was determined these ‘bad boys’ had completely changed their behavior. Their GPA improved by one full point. The house in which they all lived was determined to be the cleanest house on campus and to have the least destruction (because the men had to clean the house themselves and repair any damage) of any building on campus. The young men self- reported either dropping drinking completely or significantly decreasing their alcohol consumption. Four of the young men became captains of their athletic team. They all graduated two years later and women on campus stated the SAE house was the safest house or residence hall on campus and that the men were gentlemen. The parents of the young wrote letters thanking me for helping to, ‘get their son back’. The closing event of the year was the 22 men cooking and serving dinner to their parents, the dean and the president of the university in their SAE house.

AND MOST IMPORTANTLY … NO WOMEN WERE HARMED BY THESE MEN.

Here is where I need your help. I have been able to pull together five decades of research and experience to create a process, a book, a workbook and a teacher’s/counselor’s guide to leading the process. I have an illustrator, Liu Sillian, that has not only been providing example illustrations but co-authoring the latest work (from a woman’s angle). Ms. Sillian can focus her time on the creation of all this if we can somehow find herr funding. Her expertise is vital in creating an interesting, memorable, important, relatable product. Take a look at the illustration above that she created. And wait until you see her other work as exemplified in the intricate image of Mother Earth below.

AI Artist and Co-Author Liu Sillian

AI Art by Liu Sillian, 2024

Ms. Sillian and I NEED budget money and time to be able to completely organize, publish and market this process to every university and high school in the country. We MAY be able to create anime’ type videos as part of the process …. that type of creativity will hold the interest of young men and women.

Please take a look at our KickStarter page…our evolving web site…and soon to be created YouTube site that will explain the process involved. The process itself doesn’t cost a great deal of money once underway, but it does take time to create and make fit for different university or high school cultures.

Isn’t the holistic health of all these young women and men worth a bit of your time, and money? Think of the thousands of young people that won’t have to face the debilitating event of sexual assault and rape.

Please check out our work. Please give us a hand. Universities won’t budget for this process because alumni ‘like things the way they are’ and won’t donate to their university if things change in this area of university life. Hard to believe I know … but I have the proof this is the reasoning of many universities. I will share more stories if you like.

Thank you.



AI Art, Liu Sillian and TJB, 2024