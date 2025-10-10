Over the past six months Orwell’s novel, 1984, has been referred to and quoted quite often by journalists, pundits and amateur writers like myself. Yet, I wondered how many people had actually read the book or have read it recently? Personally, the last time I read this classic was in 1973 while in college. It is an unforgettable story but many of the specifics had faded with time.

I decided it was time to re-read Orwell’s work. When I visited a website to order a copy of the book I discovered that in 2021 a graphic novel had been produced. I visited my local comic book store to ask if they had a copy? They did.

The graphic novel is magnificent. The disturbing storyline is the same … but it is the illustrations that move the ‘disturbance’ to another level. Purists may argue that such a depiction of the book, 1984, shouldn’t be edited nor illustrated. My hope is that many of you will take the opportunity to purchase and read this version …

… and not just for yourselves. I’d like to offer an insight. As a professor at a university I had a difficult time getting my students to read. Yes, that is a problem. And, yes, there is nothing that compares to an original version of a book …

… but we are living in different times. Young people may not be willing to read the original novel. Shame on them, ok ok. We have to get beyond our preferences and ‘shoulds’ and ask ourselves …. “Isn’t it better to offer our children (and non-reading friends and family) a version of the book that they probably WILL read and WILL want to discuss?” I think so.

Please buy a copy, read it, and then pass on your copy to friends, family and maybe even your local high school. Why? Because Trump, Johnson, Miller and others are making the book come to life in 2025.

You will be taken aback by what you read and see. It is as if Trump, Johnson and Miller read the book (well, probably Trump didn’t) and are unveiling the chapters one-by-one into our reality.

After completing the book I believe, more strongly than ever, that we MUST stop Trump, Johnson and Miller NOW. Soon it will be too late. 1984 is becoming our truth, our reality … and like Winston … we will all suffer the consequences.

When the Trump coin was announced and Patel’s skull coin was discovered our fellow MAGA citizens thought the coins were great AND many stated, “Wait until the lefties see this, this will drive them crazy!” It isn’t the coin itself, it is the message that is covered. It is what the coins imply. What the giant posters imply. Why do you think the Nazi Gestapo wore skulls on their hats? Of course, the skulls elicited fear because the skulls announced, “I am powerful. Your life is in my hands. Fear me.” Always fear. Always power running out of control.

Big Brother is watching. Ludicrous? Hyperbolic? Since the election has a day passed that you did not hear his name? Has a day passed that he did not announce something that caused you concern … until you became numb and just wanted it all to go away? Until you just can’t care anymore?

And the idiotic things that Trump and his sycophants say and do … my lord? They are idiotic. But to the non-discerning sheeples, sycophants and cult members he is their god. He is their savior.

He will save us from black people (there was no slavery), from uppity women (women are toys for men and as men we control their minds and bodies, from those gays and trans people (they are evil sinners and god doesn’t want them), from Hispanics and Latinos (they are lazy and just come here to take our jobs and get free money), from those Indian types (in fact they WANT the Redskins name and Chief Wahoo back!) and of course save us from the homeless (In September 2025, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade suggested that mentally ill homeless people should be killed by “involuntary lethal injection,” remarking “Just kill ‘em.”). Fox & Friends… how is that for a little doublespeak?

Please, consider buying the graphic novel and then passing your copy around. Yes, it is banned book. Be wild. Be free.

Tom