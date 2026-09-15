Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Sep 15

The abuse and death of children is the feature, not a glitchy flaw in the American culture and government. You didn't mention the Epstein pedophile network. Other than Rep. Thomas Massey and Rep. Ro Khanna there is NO mention of it in DC anymore. Admirably, the New Mexico state legislature came together in a unanimous bipartisan vote to investigate Epstein's Zorro Ranch, where there are indications medical experiments and murder of children occurred. The investigation is stalled because the 'Just-Us' Department won't turn over records Congress voted to release. But even more damnable than the silence and complicity of Congress is the silence and complicity of the American people. WE THE PEOPLE of the United States are perfectly okay with pedophilia and child sacrifice of any sort and to the benefit of the corporate Epstein Class.

Is Trump a monster? Sure. But he is not the problem. He is the perfectly odious, putrid, gelatinous blob product of THE problem -- the American system. A system that has delighted in the murder and abuse of children from the beginning.

The march on the White House may happen but not until the coming Trump Famine ramps up as the economy and infrastructure collapse when diesel is too expensive -- or simply unavailable. The clock is ticking. The cliff is crumbling. Will Americans wake up? Not as long as we fantasize that either half of the corporate political uniparty will reform.

Meanwhile, God protect the children because we Americans will not.

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