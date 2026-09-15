THE CHILDREN

Approximately 1/5th of all children in the world, 0-17 years of age inclusive, currently live in or are fleeing active conflict zones. These children face severe trauma, violence, and starvation. There are approximately 140 million children who have lost one or both parents. In Gaza alone there are 19,000 unaccompanied children, (UNICEF, WAR CHILD, SAVE THE CHILDREN)

Extreme violent events witnessed, experienced, and then internalized by children in active war zones leads to complex PTSD. The consequences of violence and the symptoms of complex PTSD include;

Pervasive fear and anxiety 96 % feel death is imminent 50% have expressed a desire to die (Regression) Severe bed-wetting, hyper-vigilance and an inability to speak Withdrawal and aggression is pervasive. The reason is NOT moral deterioration. The reason is that the classic Fight or Flight defense mechanism is highly engaged. Dissociation: A mental process, a defense mechanism, that causes a disconnection from thoughts, feelings, memories, surroundings, or sense of identity. This ‘selective forgetting’ is usually unconscious. Hypervigilance: The brain’s fear center (the amygdala) becomes chronically overactive. The mind learns to see the entire world as permanently dangerous, keeping the child constantly “on guard” and expecting imminent death. Lost identity and individuation. Instead of normal development the child focuses on surviving and becomes stuck or actually regresses.

As the traumatized children enter into young adulthood (18-25) various developmental realities and outcomes are being observed. …

Severe Mental Health Conditions: Untreated trauma lays the groundwork for chronic, life-long psychiatric struggles, including complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), severe clinical depression, and panic disorders.

Emotional Dysregulation: Children lose the capacity to identify, process, or manage their feelings. This can manifest either as explosive aggression, intense irritability, and severe mood swings, or as profound emotional numbness and complete social withdrawal.

Erosion of Trust and Attachment: When a child’s caregivers are themselves traumatized, killed, or unable to provide safety, the child’s template for relationships is broken. This leads to profound attachment disorders, causing them to either become excessively clingy or distance themselves completely. These young adults struggle with intimate relationships and inter-personal connection

And an area of concern requiring more research; are these wounded children and young adults highly susceptible to the influence of militarization and terrorism? What Actions Must Be Undertaken Now? Stop the violence Re-introduce kindness, gentleness, human touch and love Feed and treat the physical wounds of the children Create infra-structure that is comfortable and safe Strategize how to create new and innovative family or community systems Create an ARMY OF CULTURALLY TRAINED AND SENSITIZED THERAPISTS that live near or on site with the children and regularly interact with the children …. assisting them in the healing of their trauma. Research indicates it IS possible to break through the trauma if therapy intervenes before the child and young adult’s trauma becomes frozen … becomes their identity.



PARIAH: an outcast or someone who is rejected, despised, and avoided.

We, the decent people of this country whether Red or Blue or Magenta, need to march on Washington and take back our country. We need to do what our representatives have failed to do … and that is to stop talking and begin yelling for days or weeks on end as we surround the White House, ‘Enough is Enough. Get out’ Voting, calling the offices of your representatives and weekend marches are all sweet ideas … and use to work. But now we live in a fascist state and the USA has become the pariah of the world. It is up to the actual people now or soon we will lose everything, including our lives. We MUST take our country back and then send out an army of healers to fix what we wrought. It is the only way forward.

(Read my post on the Kudai Kitmatgar. It is possible. But sadly, our fat and happy population … a population that hasn’t known the horrors of war … will do nothing. We will wait until the camps open, the books are burned, the gestapo roam the streets and after we have lost our creed; Liberty and Justice for All. Meanwhile the narcissistic, insane, golfing, greedy, grafting, psychotic, pedophile, rapist, racist, violent, war criminal, destroyer EVIL. BEAST plans New Gaza near the Strait of Trump. And the children will continue to die and mutate and the forever wars will continue, forever)