Despair to Acedia
A quick reminder that under the heavy robe of genocide, war, climate crisis, societal turmoil and every day life all of us are consciously and/or…
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
5
I am just a child ...
My name is Anas.
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
NEVER AGAIN
The World has Zero Idea What This Means
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
4
The Ghouls Performed an Atrocity that ...
...Surpasses Any Level or definition of Incivility
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
18
Ghouls
It is crystal clear that Netanyahu, Biden, Zelensky, Putin, Blinken, Sullivan, our legislative branch are ghouls.
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
9
Wannsee to Congress
My dear friend of over 20 year’s, Mark Taylor (DeMOCKracy.ink on SubStack) and I have an unspoken pact of reading two to three books a week, multiple…
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
1
"You Live Long Enough ..."
1965 2024
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
"Oh Mother, my olives !"
Genocide has so many faces
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
4
Whirlwind of Fire
Wakan Sica Yumnika and Pheta Yumnika: Warning of video below
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
The Blood-Dimmed Tide is Loosed
The world is in turmoil.
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Redux: War is Hot and Sexy
Now, more than ever, I wish I had been drafted for service in Vietnam.
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
5
ASEEL ... Two Phone Calls
This is Aseel.
  
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
17
