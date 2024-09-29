Connecting the Dots of Life
Despair to Acedia
A quick reminder that under the heavy robe of genocide, war, climate crisis, societal turmoil and every day life all of us are consciously and/or…
Sep 29
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
I am just a child ...
My name is Anas.
Sep 29
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
The World has Zero Idea What This Means
Sep 29
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
The Ghouls Performed an Atrocity that ...
...Surpasses Any Level or definition of Incivility
Sep 28
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Ghouls
It is crystal clear that Netanyahu, Biden, Zelensky, Putin, Blinken, Sullivan, our legislative branch are ghouls.
Sep 26
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Wannsee to Congress
My dear friend of over 20 year’s, Mark Taylor (DeMOCKracy.ink on SubStack) and I have an unspoken pact of reading two to three books a week, multiple…
Sep 24
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
"You Live Long Enough ..."
1965 2024
Sep 23
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
"Oh Mother, my olives !"
Genocide has so many faces
Sep 23
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Whirlwind of Fire
Wakan Sica Yumnika and Pheta Yumnika: Warning of video below
Sep 23
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
The Blood-Dimmed Tide is Loosed
The world is in turmoil.
Sep 23
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Redux: War is Hot and Sexy
Now, more than ever, I wish I had been drafted for service in Vietnam.
Sep 21
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
ASEEL ... Two Phone Calls
This is Aseel.
Sep 21
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
